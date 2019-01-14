Gunman in Hadiya Pendleton murder sentenced to 84 years in prison

Defendant Mickiael Ward just before closings in his case during the trial for the fatal shooting of Hadiya Pendleton at the on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. | Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Pool

The gunman convicted in the killing of 15-year-old honor student Hadiya Pendleton was sentenced to 84 years in prison Monday.

Mickiael Ward, who was 18 at the time of the South Side shooting, faces a minimum of more than 50 years on charges of murder and aggravated battery.

Ward’s mother told reporters on Monday his first name was spelled Mickiael. But records show his first name as “Micheail.”

A jury found the now 24-year-old Ward guilty on all counts related to the shooting, a verdict that came the day after a separate jury delivered a guilty verdict against his getaway driver and co-defendant, Kenneth Williams.

Ward and Williams were arrested on the day of Pendleton’s funeral, a nationally televised event attended by then-first lady Michelle Obama. Pendleton’s death came just two weeks after the King College Prep High School majorette had performed at a Washington D.C. event in honor of Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

Pendleton was shot Jan. 29, 2013 at a small South Side park about a mile from the Obamas’ Kenwood home.