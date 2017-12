Gunman robs NW Indiana hair salon

A person robbed a hair salon at gunpoint Thursday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

About noon, the male walked into The Designer’s Club Salon & Day Spa, 2351 S. State Road in Valparaiso, pulled out a handgun and stole an unknown amount of cash, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office.

He then drove off south on State Road 2 in a tan SUV, the sheriff’s office said.

No injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said.