Gunman shoots 3 men during argument inside South Side stairwell

Three men were wounded, one critically, after someone they knew shot them early Monday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 1:12 a.m., the four men had a spat while inside an apartment stairwell in the 5600 block of South Princeton Avenue, according to Chicago police. One of them shot the other three before running away.

A 37-year-old took two bullets to the abdomen and one in the pelvis, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The third man, 42 years old, also had a gunshot wound in his right thigh and was brought to University of Chicago Medical Center. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

No one was in custody.