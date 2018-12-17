Our Pledge To You

Crime

12/17/2018, 03:05am

Gunman shoots 3 men during argument inside South Side stairwell

ByAlice Yin
email

Three men were wounded, one critically, after someone they knew shot them early Monday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 1:12 a.m., the four men had a spat while inside an apartment stairwell in the 5600 block of South Princeton Avenue, according to Chicago police. One of them shot the other three before running away.

A 37-year-old took two bullets to the abdomen and one in the pelvis, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the right thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The third man, 42 years old, also had a gunshot wound in his right thigh and was brought to University of Chicago Medical Center. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

No one was in custody.

Police and EMS respond the the scene where multiple people were shot, Monday morning in the 5600 block of South Princeton, in the Englewood neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Police and EMS respond the the scene where multiple people were shot, Monday morning in the 5600 block of South Princeton, in the Englewood neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

5600 block of South Princeton | Photo by Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Alice Yin