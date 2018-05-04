Gunman shot woman while running away from argument on Far South Side: police

A woman was shot Friday afternoon when a gunman opened fire as he ran away from an argument in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The shooter got out of a car just after 4 p.m. and started arguing with a man standing on a sidewalk in the 12300 block of South Yale, according to Chicago Police. The suspect hit the man with a gun, then started running away while shooting.

The man involved in the argument wasn’t shot, but a 20-year-old woman standing with him was struck in the right leg, police said. Paramedics took her to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was in good condition. The man refused treatment.