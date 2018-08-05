Gunman’s vehicle found incinerated after fatal shooting in Back of the Yards

A gunman’s vehicle was found set on fire several blocks from a fatal shooting early Sunday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.

A 26-year-old man was walking about 1 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Paulina Street when a gunman fired from a passing white Jeep, Chicago Police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshots to his abdomen and ankle, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

The Jeep was found unoccupied and on fire in the 4300 block of South Paulina, according to police.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.