Guns stolen from Wicker Park vehicles, police say

Handguns and ammunition were robbed from parked vehicles earlier this week in the Wicker Park neighborhood, according to police.

In each of the two thefts, someone broke into the vehicle and stole a legally-owned handgun and ammunition, Chicago police said.

The incidents happened about midnight Sunday in the 1300 block of North Ashland Avenue and about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of West Crystal Street, according to police.

Police did not offer a description of the robber or robbers, but said they should assumed to be armed and dangerous.