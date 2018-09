Gunshot victim shows up to hospital on West Side

A man who was shot in the buttocks early Saturday showed up to a hospital on the West Side.

The 24-year-old walked into Rush Medical Center shortly after midnight and told officers he was a passenger in a vehicle when he heard gunshots and felt that he was shot, according to Chicago police.

The man was transferred to Stroger Hospital a block away, according to police, who said the man refused to provide details about the shooting. His condition had stabilized.