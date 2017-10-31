Gutierrez: Articles of impeachment against Trump before Thanksgiving

U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez discusses relief for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, Monday morning, Oct. 2, 2017. File Photo. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Rep. Luis Gutierrez said Tuesday that he was working with others in Congress to draft articles of impeachment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Speaking at the City Club of Chicago Tuesday morning, the Near Northwest Side Democrat said he was working with other members of the House Judiciary Committee to draft the impeachment articles and introduce them before Thanksgiving, according to Doug Rivlin, a spokesman for the congressman.

Gutierrez did not specify the grounds on which the articles would be introduced.

Gutierrez has been a frequent and vocal critic of Trump since before the 2016 presidential election.

During his speech at the Democratic National Convention last year, Gutierrez referred to then-candidate Trump as “a bigot” and “a bully” when discussing Trump’s proposed immigration policies.

Last August, Gutierrez was arrested during a rally and protest outside the White House that was aimed at pressuring the Trump administration to embrace the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects youths who came to the United States as children.

Gutierrez is not the first member of Congress to move to have Trump impeached.

Earlier this month, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, introduced the articles of impeachment. In July, Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., did the same.

Several more members from both the House and Senate have also suggested introducing articles of impeachment against Trump in his first 10 months in office.