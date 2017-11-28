Gutierrez not running for re-election — or mayor or governor

A teary-eyed Rep. Luis Gutierrez put a period on his political career on Tuesday, announcing at a packed news conference that he would not seek re-election — but hinting it might be more of a comma.

“Today I’m announcing I won’t be seeking re-election.” Gutierrez said. “This is my time to move on. I’m batting 100. I’m doing so so well. … What a better time than when you’re on top.”

But the Northwest Side Democrat stressed that he’s not “retiring” and will still fight for immigration, racial justice.

“I’m not going to rule out any future office,” Gutierrez said. “I’m not leaving. I want to engage.”

But Gutierrez said he has no plans to run for governor of Illinois or mayor of Chicago.

“Yes I rule out running for mayor of the city of Chicago,” he said.

And while he plans to continue his efforts to rebuild hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico — he and his wife are heading their on Sunday — Gutierrez also ruled out running for governor of the U.S. commonwealth.

The veteran congressman signaled his retirement at Maggiano’s Little Italy, standing next to the man he wants to replace him in Congress, Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.

Gutierrez said he expects Garcia to be a “champion” in Chicago and nationally.

“Chuy, Jesus, I know you’re going to do such a good, incredible job,” Gutierrez said. “You are ready and that’s why I’m here.”

Garcia said: “We must never allow fear and oppression to catch fire and guide our nation. We stand at a crossroads.”

For himself, Gutierrez said he wants to spend next chapter with his family, traveling and working on issues close to his heart like helping to rebuild Puerto Rico.

“I’m happy for myself. I’m happy for my family,” Gutierrez said of his decision.

Gutierrez says he’s taking a “quasi-sabbatical” with his wife to talk to immigrant communities — in Georgia, Alabama — to rebuild infrastructure for next election.

The news was expected, after the Chicago Sun-Times and other media outlets reported it late Monday, but it was still a shock to the political world. Gutierrez had filed nominating petitions to get on the ballot earlier Monday.

The news conference was held in a room decorated with blown-up photographs of Gutierrez and Garcia with the late Mayor Harold Washington. Both were part of the coalition that helped elect the city’s first African American mayor.

Despite the long history between Gutierrez and Garcia, the two have not always been on the same team.

When Garcia ran for mayor in 2015, Gutierrez backed incumbent Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Asked about that on Tuesday, Gutierrez said he was already supporting Rahm’s campaign and couldn’t break his word.

“Decisions had been made,” he said.

And while Garcia’s congressional run would seem to put the county commissioner out of play for a 2019 mayoral run, he said he has no plans to endorse Emanuel.

“No deals, absolutely not,” Garcia said.”He played no role in my decision to run in this race. This race feels right to me.”

Gutierrez said he told the mayor about his decision not to seek re-election at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, but the congressman declined to share details of that conversation.

“You’ll have to ask the mayor about that,” Gutierrez told reporters.

Emanuel issued a statement lauding Gutierrez.

“One thing I know is Luis Gutierrez will not stop fighting for what he believes in until the last vote is cast, and even then will continue working for the causes he has championed throughout his life because he believes in them with his heart,” the mayor said. “Luis Gutierrez’s journey from a taxi driver to a US Congressman is a testament to the power of the American Dream. I have been proud to call him a dear friend and trusted colleague, and stand with Chicagoans and Americans everywhere in expressing my appreciation for his service and wishing him well in his next chapter.”