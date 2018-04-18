Guy Fieri in Chicago filming ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

Guy Fieri was in Chicago on Tuesday with Chef/Owner Armando Vasquez of La Scarola. | @lascarola2 on Twitter

Walking around Chicago on Tuesday, you might have been startled by a head full of bleached, spiked hair. Or maybe a bowling shirt covered in orange flames caught your eye.

That’s right. Guy Fieri, host of multiple Food Network shows, was in the city filming “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Chef Armando Vasquez of La Scarola tweeted photos with Fieri’s signature red Camaro.

Hanging out with Mr. Fieri!!!! pic.twitter.com/EeBoiR3QSF — Armando Vasquez (@lascarola2) April 17, 2018

Fieri was also spotted outside Big and Littles, a restaurant he has featured on Triple D in the past.

I just saw @GuyFieri fist pumping outside Big and Littles and I tried to get a picture of this epic event while I was driving but was unable to. I am devastated and I’d ask that you please respect my privacy during this difficult time. — Dan LeGere (@Dan_LeGere) April 17, 2018

Filming in Chicago, the Twitter account that tracks where shows and movies are filming across the city, said Fieri was at an event for Discovery Channel at the Chicago Theater.

For those who care I think the Guy Fieri event isfor the Discovery channels at the Chicago Theatre — Filming in Chicago (@filming_chicago) April 18, 2018

Later, rapper Trae Tha Truth posted photos of himself with Fieri at Velvet Lounge in the South Loop.

Fans of the Food Network star were quick to ask him for his whereabouts so they could meet him.

@GuyFieri u in chicago right now ?? — KG (@KevinChgo) April 16, 2018

@GuyFieri I hear you're going to be in Chicago this week. Which spot ya hitting up? — HTTR (@BryanLeddy) April 15, 2018

One even dressed up as him to prove her fandom.