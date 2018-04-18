Walking around Chicago on Tuesday, you might have been startled by a head full of bleached, spiked hair. Or maybe a bowling shirt covered in orange flames caught your eye.
That’s right. Guy Fieri, host of multiple Food Network shows, was in the city filming “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
Chef Armando Vasquez of La Scarola tweeted photos with Fieri’s signature red Camaro.
Fieri was also spotted outside Big and Littles, a restaurant he has featured on Triple D in the past.
Filming in Chicago, the Twitter account that tracks where shows and movies are filming across the city, said Fieri was at an event for Discovery Channel at the Chicago Theater.
Later, rapper Trae Tha Truth posted photos of himself with Fieri at Velvet Lounge in the South Loop.
Fans of the Food Network star were quick to ask him for his whereabouts so they could meet him.
One even dressed up as him to prove her fandom.