Friend: Hadiya Pendleton held chest and said ‘I think I got shot’ before dying

Hadiya Pendleton’s friend, Klyn Jones, took the stand on Tuesday morning and

described the moment after her friend was shot.

Jones, now a 21-year-old Howard University student, said she found herself standing next to Pendleton under the park canopy after the rain began to fall on Jan. 29, 2013.

She said they were under the canopy five minutes or less when she suddenly saw a man pointing a gun at the group.

She said she remembered four shots, and from the witness stand Tuesday she even demonstrated with her hand the way the gun recoiled.

“We all scattered and ran out to the street,” Jones said on the opening day of trial of the two men charged in 15-year-old Pendleton’s murder, Micheail Ward and Kenneth Williams.

Jones said she began to look around for Pendleton. When she spotted her friend, she said Pendleton was still running but was beginning to slow down.

“She grabbed her chest and said, ‘I think I got shot,” Jones said.

Jones said she told Pendleton not to play around. She said Pendleton answered, “no seriously, I think I got shot.”

She said Pendleton fell to the ground. Jones said she called 911 and tried to make her friend comfortable.

She said she held Pendleton’s hand “and told her it would be ok.”

Jones later began to weep as Cook County prosecutors played for jurors surveillance video that captured that moment.

Jones completely doubled over in her seat, sobbing softly, as Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Holmes played excerpts from her panicked phone call to 911. On the recording, Jones voice is almost unintelligible as she screams for help, and struggles to identify the address for a dispatcher. The clear voice of a woman, a nurse who lived near the park, who took the phone from Jones.

“We’re at 4561 South Oakenwald,” the woman said, her voice clear and loud over the wailing of chorus of terrified teenage girls. “We got a female down, gunshot wound.”

After a short cross examination by one of Ward’s lawyers, Jones stepped down from the stand and strode purposefully out of the courtroom, past a state’s attorney staffer calling her name — Williams’ lawyer still had to question her. Sheepishly, she walked back to her seat in the box, smiling at a joke from Judge Nicholas Ford.

Prosecutors said Ward confessed to opening fire on a crowd of teenagers who’d taken cover from the rain under a shelter in at park, believing he was shooting at members of a rival gang. Williams served as the getaway driver, and allegedly forced his younger friend to serve as the trigger man.

Ward recanted his confession, given after 48 hours in police custody that included 17 hours of interrogation.

The trial opens nearly six years after the teen was gunned down in Harsh Park, about a mile from the Kenwood home of President Barack Obama. Pendleton, a majorette in the King College Prep band, had two weeks earlier attended events in Washington D.C. celebrating Chicago resident Obama’s second inauguration.

Williams later that day told fellow gang members that he and Ward had “done a drill” at the park, meaning they had carried out a shooting. Testimony from the gang members who heard those statements are among the reasons Ford took the rare step of seating two sets of jurors for the trial; while Williams’ alleged remarks about the “drill” are admissible as evidence against him, for Ward, the count as inadmissible hearsay.

While much of the evidence will overlap, the two juries will shuttle in and out of the courtroom during the trial for some portions. The start of the trial Tuesday will be among the occasions one set of jurors will hear something the other will not, as prosecutors will give separate opening statements for each defendant, and only one defendant’s lawyer’s counter.

The case is heavily circumstantial. Investigators never recovered a murder weapon, and while they have video of a white car prosecutors say was near the scene, it is not clear the vehicle is the white Nissan Sentra that belonged to Ward.

The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.