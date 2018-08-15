Hadiya Pendleton murder trial resumes

Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed in January 2013. | Associated Press photo/Courtesy of Damon Stewart

Testimony resumed Wednesday in the trial of two men charged with the murder of 15-year-old honor student Hadiya Pendleton.

The trial opened Tuesday with Pendleton’s best friend, 21-year-old Klyn Jones, who recounted the unseasonably warm afternoon of Jan. 29, 2013, when a gunman opened fire on a group of King College Prep students gathered under a canopy in a South Side Park.

Pendleton’s death –– which came just over a week after she and the King band had performed at a Washington D.C event celebrating Barack Obama’s second inauguration –– captured national attention.

Cook County prosecutors allege the shooter was Micheail Ward, who had targeted the group thinking they were members of a rival gang.

Ward’s co-defendant, Kenneth Williams, allegedly waited behind the wheel of Ward’s white Nissan, and drove them away after the shooting. Two of Pendleton’s classmates also suffered minor injuries in the shooting.

Testimony Wednesday is likely to include several members of the SUWU gang faction to which Ward and Williams allegedly belonged, and while they may have implicated their fellow gang members in front of the grand jury five years ago, it wasn’t clear what they would say on the witness stand.

Prosecution witness Ernest Finner had told a grand jury in 2013 that Williams told fellow members of the SUWU street gang that he and Ward had “done a drill” at the park. But on the witness stand Tuesday, a surly Finner claimed he didn’t recall making the statement — responding “I don’t know” to dozens of questions posed to him by Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Holmes. Seated beside their lawyers, Ward and Williams watched Finner’s testimony intently.

For more than an hour, Holmes essentially read Finner the grand jury transcript, periodically asking if Finner remembered what he’d said while under oath five years ago.

Injecting a little humor at the close of his questioning, Holmes asked “What’s your name.”

“Ernest Finner,” Finner replied, slouching in his seat.

“Just wanted to hear you answer a question,” Holmes said.

On cross examination by Ward’s lawyer, Finner showed stronger recollection of how he came to be questioned: his parole officer summoned him to a meeting at “an abandoned building” where he was met by detectives investigating the Pendleton murder. While there, they threatened Finner with a parole violation, and said his mother, who worked for the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, would lose her job.

The trial is expected to last two weeks, with separate juries — one for each defendant — shuttling in and out of the courtroom for portions of the testimony that would be inadmissible against either Ward or Williams.

More than 20 relatives and family members, including Pendleton’s mother, Cleo Cowley Pendleton, were seated in the front rows of the gallery across from the jury box. An equally large contingent, supporting Ward and Williams, have been seated in the pews across the aisle, behind the two defendants.