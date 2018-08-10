Hal Baskin, former gang member turned Englewood community activist, dead at 66

Hal Baskin (in yellow) at the unveiling of his honorary street sign with (from left) Ald. Roderick Sawyer, Ald. Toni Foulkes, mayoral aide Vance Henry and the Rev. Bryant David in 2016. | Provided photo

Hal Baskin, a reformed gang member turned Englewood community activist, has died.

Darryl Smith, a spokesman for Mr. Baskin’s organization the Englewood Political Task Force, said he was found unresponsive Friday morning by his wife. He was 66.

“He was a hero to the community,” Smith said. “There will be a huge void in Englewood and throughout Chicago.”

U.S. Rep. Bobby L. Rush, D-Illinois, was with Mr. Baskin’s family later Friday.

“He was a true friend, confidant and adviser,” the South Side congressman said. “Hal was a dedicated and passionate leader who kept me connected to all things Englewood. Words cannot express the amount of respect, love,and regard I have for Hal and his family. We worked so well together and had a strong kinship, and I am completely shocked and absolutely devastated by his untimely death. His passing will leave an enormous whole in Chicago, Englewood and the African-American community.”

The Rev. Jesse Jackson tweeted, “Rest in heavenly peace #HalBaskin.”

Mr. Baskin’s mother came to Chicago from Mississippi with 14 children, he told the Chicago Sun-Times two years ago.

“She decided to lay down roots in the Englewood community at a time when the community was changing from white ethnic,” Mr. Baskin said.

“Going to school in the ‘60s and ‘70s, you had gang territory all over between the community and the schools. Some of the areas you grew up in, you had to be part of some group to get a pass to go from one segment of the community to another,” he said.

Mr. Baskin left gang life at 19 and ran a group called P.E.A.C.E. — People Educated Against Crime in Englewood.

Honorary signs with his name were put up along 65th Street between Green and Racine — despite conflict in City Hall regarding his past.

“I’m most glad he had those dedicated while he was still here to see it,” Smith said.

Smith said Mr. Baskin had been a mentor to him since he was 13.

“It’s real hard for me right now,” Smith said. “It’s a lot of heartbroken people.”

Aysha Butler, who co-founded R.A.G.E. Resident Association of Greater Englewood, worked with him on community initiatives.

“He felt like a uncle to me and I admired his no nonsense attitude especially as it relates to issues that impacted our community,” Butler said. “It’s a very sad day here in Englewood.”

