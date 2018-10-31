Some Chicago aldermen were in the Halloween spirit Wednesday, wearing costumes to a City Council meeting.

The celebratory dress ranged from scary, with Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) sporting a bloodied face and claw hand as Freddy Krueger, to silly, with some aldermen wearing shark and sloth masks over their faces.

Lopez tweeted a picture of his claw and clarified that he was not, in fact, dressed as Edward Scissorhands.

One of the more elaborate costumes was donned by Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), who channeled Prince. She dressed complete with a wig, mustache and giant, purple, fake guitar.

She received applause for her attire. Mayor Rahm Emanuel addressed her as Prince, and later called her “Purple Rain.”

Ald. Milly Santiago (31st) tweeted about the costumes, saying that she and others wore pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She also said her ward office would have candy.

City Clerk Anna Valencia also joined the fun, dressing as Wonder Woman.