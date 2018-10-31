Ald. Prince? Ald. Freddy Krueger? Halloween lightens up City Council meeting

Some Chicago aldermen were in the Halloween spirit Wednesday, wearing costumes to a City Council meeting.

The celebratory dress ranged from scary, with Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) sporting a bloodied face and claw hand as Freddy Krueger, to silly, with some aldermen wearing shark and sloth masks over their faces.

Halloween has taken over City Council! Some Alderwomen dressed in pink for breast cancer awareness month. pic.twitter.com/KTaEVFMfkk — Milly Santiago (@Aldmilly31) October 31, 2018

Lopez tweeted a picture of his claw and clarified that he was not, in fact, dressed as Edward Scissorhands.

One of the more elaborate costumes was donned by Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), who channeled Prince. She dressed complete with a wig, mustache and giant, purple, fake guitar.

She received applause for her attire. Mayor Rahm Emanuel addressed her as Prince, and later called her “Purple Rain.”

.@5thWardChicago dressed as Prince, @RLopez15thWard dressed as Freddy Krueger and @AnnaValenciaIL dressed as Wonder Woman today at the monthly Chicago City Council meeting. #HappyHalloween2018 pic.twitter.com/IpSpZTJ8P6 — Ashlee Rezin (@Ashlee_Rezin) October 31, 2018

Ald. Milly Santiago (31st) tweeted about the costumes, saying that she and others wore pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She also said her ward office would have candy.

City Clerk Anna Valencia also joined the fun, dressing as Wonder Woman.