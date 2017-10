What’s your favorite Halloween candy?

Online grocer Peapod picked through its sales trends to find out favorite Halloween candies among its Chicago customers. | Sun-Times file photo

Chocolate. Peanut butter cups. Chewy, fruit-flavored candies. Which do you like to see in your trick-or-treat bag?

All three, online grocer Peapod says.

The Chicago company picked through its sales trends to find out these five Halloween candies are tops among Chicago customers: