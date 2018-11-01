52 arrested in Halloween week police raids

Police executed a series of raids Halloween week and seized several illegal weapons and drugs. | Chicago police

Chicago police and federal agents have arrested 52 people in a series of raids targeting people suspected of fueling city violence.

A total of 42 search warrants were executed between Saturday and midnight on Halloween, leading to the seizure of 20 illegal guns, $80,000 in cash, and 1.5 pounds of marijuana, heroin and crack, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. Dozens of prescription pills and two vehicles were also seized.

The raids were executed with the help of the FBI and ATF, Guglielmi said. The 52 people were arrested on drug and weapons violations, and formal charges were pending. Most of the arrests happened in the 11th and 9th police districts, encompassing much of the West and Southwest Sides.

United States Attorney John Lausch requested to review the gun cases, according to Guglielmi. Four of the defendants will likely face federal charges.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was expected to speak more about the raids on Thursday.