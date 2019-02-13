Opening of ‘Hamilton the Exhibition’ delayed three weeks

Fans of “Hamilton” will have to wait a little longer to experience the world premiere of “Hamilton: The Exhibition.”

Slated to open April 6 at Northerly Island, the totally immersive, 27,000-square-foot exhibition has proven to be a Herculean task on many levels. On Thursday, it was announced by organizers that opening day will now be April 27, due to “unexpected delays in shipping, customs and the recent extreme weather conditions in Chicago.”

This is the second time the opening date has been postponed. It was originally set to open this past November.

Tickets will still go on sale to the general public as previously announced starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at ticketmaster.com. For complete information, visit hamiltonexhibtion.com

RELATED

‘Hamilton: The Exhibition’ to debut in Chicago

The exhibition is a collaboration between Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, creative director and set designer David Korins, producer Jeffrey Seller.