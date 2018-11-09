Hammond robbery suspects involved in Burnside crash

Robbery suspects from northwest Indiana were involved in a crash Friday in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

Multiple suspects in the robbery Friday morning at a cell phone store in Hammond, Indiana, led police on a pursuit that spilled into Chicago, according to Chicago police.

Chicago officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle about noon and chased it to the 9500 block of South Stony Island, where it hit another vehicle, police said. The suspects then drove off, got onto the Bishop Ford Freeway and got away.

No injuries were reported in the crash, police said.