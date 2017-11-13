‘Hannity’ fans smash Keurig brewers over pulled ads

A decision by Keurig announced on Nov. 11, 2017, to stop advertising on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host destroying the company’s products. | AP file photo

NEW YORK — A decision by Keurig to stop advertising on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host destroying the company’s coffee makers.

Keurig announced Saturday that it had pulled advertising from “Hannity” after several Twitter users questioned the company’s support for the host, citing Hannity’s coverage of allegations against Republican Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore. Moore has been accused having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago.

It’s unclear when Keurig stopped advertising on “Hannity.”

The move has prompted several people to destroy Keurig products in protest and post videos to social media.

Hannity reposted one of the videos on Twitter with the comment “love it.”

Fox News and Waterbury, Vermont-based Keurig didn’t immediately return requests for comment Monday.

@Keurig Thank you for helping me to find my new coffee love….the French Press! I may have never found it had you kept advertising with Hannity. Best wishes! — Heather Lindberg (@IowaHeather) November 13, 2017

@Keurig I had never heard of your company until you pulled advertising from Hannity over his support of a pedophile. But now I am going to go out and buy one of your machines. Good for you. — A.L. Harper (@ALHarper) November 13, 2017