Man, 29, killed in Hanover Park crash

A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday morning in northwest suburban Hanover Park.

About 6 a.m., Karol Zaleski was involved in a crash near the intersection of Briar Lane and Irving Park Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Zaleski was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he died just over an hour later, the medical examiner’s office. He lived in west suburban Glendale Heights.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found he died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

Zaleski’s mother eulogized him on a fundraiser page made to help with funeral expenses.

“Today started like any other day until I saw the police approaching my home with the news no mom should ever hear: ‘your son is dead,’ ” Danusia Zaleski wrote on the page.

“There was never a dull moment when we were around him,” Zaleski wrote. “He loved so many things from football to fishing, but lately his dog was his closest companion.”

“Karol just turned 29 and had a head full of ideas and dreams for himself and those close to him,” Zaleski said. “It’s hard to wrap my head around the fact that none of it will come true for him.”

Hanover Park police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.