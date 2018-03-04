Happy birthday, Chicago: 181st anniversary of the city’s incorporation

Chicago might be getting up there in age, but she still looks pretty good.

Chicago was incorporated as a city on March 4, 1837, making Sunday, March 4, the 181st anniversary, or the city’s 181st “birthday.” According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, the first printed map featuring Chicago or “Chekagou” as a place name was made by Vincenzo Maria Cornell 149 years earlier, in 1688.

At the time of its incorporation, the city only had about 4,000 residents. (More people than that participated in the Polar Plunge on Sunday at North Avenue Beach.) Chicago’s population now is about 2.7 million people.

Several politicians and institutions took to the internet to wish the city a happy birthday, and the Chicago History Museum had a celebration planned including free admission, a “happy birthday” serenade and a birthday cake from Eli’s Cheesecake.

March 4 is also a noteworthy day in Chicago for another reason: It was the last day the Chicago Daily News was published in 1978 before being absorbed by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Happy birthday, Chicago! 181 years of growth and progress are just the beginning. #HappyBirthdayChicago 🎂 pic.twitter.com/AhJZu5RU64 — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) March 4, 2018