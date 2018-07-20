Harith Augustus’ shooting distressing but pushed community to demand action

Once again, a black man on the South Side was shot dead by a Chicago police officer. After other, similar shootings, there were promises, vows and pledges. Petitions were signed. Town hall meetings were held. Studies were commissioned. New leaders were selected, training implemented, body cameras purchased and accountability boards revamped, and none of it –– separately or collectively — seems to work.

Harith Augustus was employed and a father of a 5-year-old daughter. The 37-year-old did not fit the “usual” police profile of a young man affiliated with gangs and a long rap sheet. He had a gun in his waistband but he also had a FOID card. The FOID card does not replace a concealed carry permit, but the video of his encounter with police shows he took out his wallet and appeared to be trying to show them something. Being surrounded by several police officers had to be intimidating. Why Augustus ran away, only God knows.

Each time one of these shootings occur, African Americans hold their breath because seeing the randomness and swiftness to shoot us makes us realize that not one of us is off limits. The urban, city and suburban crimescapes are plagued with unwarranted, unjustified and unfathomable degradation and offenses against blacks. Being employed, educated and compliant do not exempt blacks in America from being profiled, targeted and shot by police.

Upon learning of Augustus’ shooting, crowds took to the streets. Through texts and tweets, people began mobilizing quickly. Fed up, exhausted and pissed off with brutality, they came together with a sense of urgency and purpose. No time for permits or talking points, they knew that justice delayed could be justice denied.

Residents became protesters. Bystanders became witnesses. Observers became videographers. All became advocates for the one who was now dead. Outrage, grief and distrust united strangers as new partners in a common cause — the pursuit of answers and justice.

There are so many questions. How could something like this happen after the unconscionable death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald? What did the Chicago Police Department learn after its officer, Jason Van Dyke, was charged with McDonald’s murder? Did the Dan Ryan protest have any impact on police and community relations? Why didn’t officers exercise more restraint after Augustus took out his wallet? Why didn’t officers use a Taser?

There are, however, hope and redemption in Augustus’ shooting. Sometimes it is not always obvious in distressing situations, but it’s there and it starts in the scripture which in Proverbs 31:9 says “Open your mouth, judge righteously, defend the rights of the poor and needy.”

Fearlessly facing police and risking arrest and detention, frustrated protesters opened their mouths in an unrehearsed chorus and demanded the release of body camera video. Most police departments conduct their due diligence and wait months or longer to release video. However, this time, responding to the palpable infuriation and insistence of protesters, police officials released the body camera video within 24 hours. This was a small victory, but a victory nonetheless.

The power and protection of the First Amendment prevailed. Too often, marches and protests take place with no ask-or-action items. In exercising their rights of free speech and assembly, coupled with a demand which yielded a submission to the demand, it reflected Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message that “the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.” The video release at the demand of the people was unprecedented. In so doing, the arc was bent. The needle moved. A question was answered. The process shifted — not just for Chicago, but perhaps for all.

Theresa Dear is an ordained elder of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and pastoral support minister at the DuPage AME Church in Lisle.