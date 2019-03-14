Harrison Street Bridge to close Thursday for testing

The Harrison Street Bridge over the Chicago River will close for testing Thursday morning ahead of the spring boating season, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The closure will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., CDOT said in a statement.

As a detour, drivers traveling east on Harrison near the bridge should turn south on Clinton, east on Roosevelt and north on Clark before returning to Harrison, CDOT said. Drivers traveling westbound on Harrison should go north on Franklin, west on Van Buren and south on Clinton before turning back onto Harrison.