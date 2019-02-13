Harvest Bible Chapel fires founder James MacDonald

James MacDonald, senior pastor and founder, has been fired by Harvest Bible Chapel. | Daily Herald photo

Harvest Bible Chapel has fired senior pastor James MacDonald, 30 years after he founded the megachurch.

MacDonald’s firing was announced Wednesday on the church’s website.

The announcement said the elders had determined they were going to remove MacDonald but sped up the firing over MacDonald’s “highly inappropriate” comments broadcast by WLS-AM radio show host Mancow Muller, the Daily Herald reports.

The church elders’ announcement did not say whether MacDonald’s sons will continue to work for Harvest. Both are pastors.

Read more at the Daily Herald.



RELATED:

STEINBERG: Radio host brings down Harvest Bible founder