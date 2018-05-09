Harvey man charged with armed robberies in Loop

A man wanted for armed robberies last year in the Loop has been taken into custody.

Keon Morgan, 25, of south suburban Harvey, was arrested Tuesday by police in the 4800 block of North Marine Drive, according to Chicago Police.

He was charged with two felony counts of aggravated armed robbery for an incident Nov. 19, 2017, in the 100 block of North Franklin and another three days later in the first block of West Jackson, police said.

Morgan was expected to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.