Harvey man faces felony charges after traffic stop nets handgun, drugs

A south suburban man is facing felony charges after officers found drugs and a weapon during a traffic stop Monday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

About 4:30 p.m., officers tried to stop a green Chevrolet Blazer, but the driver didn’t immediately stop and was seen making “quick movements” inside the SUV, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

After officers turned on their car’s siren, the driver stopped at 83rd Street and Sangamon, the sheriff’s office said. He was ordered out of the vehicle when officers smelled cannabis.

A search found a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with a 15-round clip, a clear plastic bag with 69 clear tablets suspected to be heroin and a small electronic scale, the sheriff’s office said.

Terrance Lindsay, 27, was charged with armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said.

His bond was set at $50,000 on Tuesday.