Suspect in Harvey hostage standoff charged with punching Cook County Jail guard

Still from a surveillance video that authorities say shows Peter Williams punching a correctional lieutenant Thursday morning at the Cook County Jail. | Cook County Sheriff's Office

A man accused of attempted murder in a 2014 hostage standoff has been charged with attacking a correctional officer Thursday morning at the Cook County Jail.

Peter Williams, 45, was speaking with the correctional lieutenant about 9:40 a.m. at the jail’s super maximum security Division 9, 2834 W. 31st St., “regarding a complaint of contraband being removed from his cell,” according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. After speaking to the lieutenant for about two minutes, Williams punched him in the face.

The lieutenant was taken to a hospital with facial injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Williams was charged Thursday with aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place.

He has been in custody for nearly four years on an attempted murder charge out of Harvey, according to the sheriff’s office. He has been involved in 20 “fighting incidents” during his time at the jail.

Williams and his co-defendant, David Jordan, were both accused of taking six children and two women hostage after a shootout with Harvey police on Aug. 19, 2014, the Sun-Times previously reported. They were each charged with attempted murder, home invasion, kidnapping and sexual assault.