Hate crime, terrorism suspect accidentally released from jail apprehended

A 31-year-old Lincoln Park man who allegedly threatened to kill the manager and patrons of several North Side gay bars was mistakenly released from Cook County Jail before being taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Shane Sleeper, who spent two days on the loose, was arrested in February for allegedly threatening the manager of popular gay club Sidetrack, saying that “Orlando will happen in Chicago.”

The alleged statement was thought to have been a reference to the 2016 mass killing at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

On Monday, misdemeanor charges against Sleeper were dropped — as prosecutors filed felony charges in a total of 13 new cases alleging Sleeper also threatened to shoot up the nearby bar Roscoe’s and threatened and harassed a half-dozen people.

Jail officials only received notice that the charges against Sleeper had been dropped, not that new ones had been filed or that Sleeper was to be held without bond, said Cara Smith, director of policy for Sheriff Tom Dart.

Sleeper was released Tuesday night, and remained free until around noon Thursday, when the Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force arrested him without incident on the North Side.

Prosecutors filed a terrorism and hate crime charges, as well as counts of stalking, impersonating a police officer, making death threats in person and by phone, and other charges. Sleeper was also accused of harassing a half-dozen people in incidents dating back to 2016 up to a few days before his arrest earlier this year.

At Sidetrack, prosecutors said Sleeper told the manager that “the reality was the next mass shooting would be committed, guns would be had, and had (Sleeper) a gun, (the manager) would be dead,”