Have fun in Chicago this weekend — Nov. 9-11

Here are some cool events to check out this weekend in and around the Chicago area:

STEVE AOKI

WHAT: Dance/electronica mogul/music maker/DJ Steve Aoki brings his Dim Mak Neighborhood “mini festival” to the Argagon in support of his long-awaited “Neon Future III” album, which will be released Nov. 9. The Aragon show serves as the official record release party for the studio effort, which includes collaborations with BTS, Blink 182, Lady Antebellum and Louis Tomlinson. Sharing the Aragon bill will be Bear Grillz, Brohug and Bok Nero. Note: $1 from the sale of each ticket will be donated to the Aoki Foundation, dedicated to funding brain research, disaster relief and animal rights.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Nov. 10 (18+over)

WHERE: Aragon Ballroom, 1101 W. Lawrence

INFO: aragonballroom.org

COST/TICKETS: ticketmaster.com

POLISH FILM FESTIVAL OF AMERICA

WHAT: The 30th annual fest continues through next week with an extensive roster of feature, documentary and animated films. Among the guests will be Oscar-winning director Pawel Pawlikowski (“Ida”), introducing his new film “Cold War” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at AMC Rosemont 18. Plus this year’s festival includes screenings of past masterpieces from directors Andrzej Wajda, Roman Polanski and Jerzy Antczak and others.

WHEN: Through Nov. 18

WHERE: Facets Cinematheque, 1517 W. Fullerton; AMC Rosemont, 9701 Bryn Mawr, Rosemont; Gallery Theatre, 1112 N. Milwaukee

COST: $10-$25

INFO/SCHEDULE: pffamerica.org

ANNOYANCE THEATRE CHRISTMAS PAGEANT

WHAT: The eclectic theater troupe presents its annual retelling of two classic holiday stories: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” presented with a hilarious spin suitable for children of all ages. Directed by Chris Kervick.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 10-Dec. 22; and 3 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 9-23

WHERE: Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont

COST: Tickets, $20 ($14 for kids under 12)

INFO: theannoyance.com

LILA DOWNS

WHAT: The Grammy Award winning Mexican superstar brings her Latin song stylings to the Auditorium Theatre for one night only. Downs is touring behind her ninth studio album, “Salón, Lágrimas y Deseo,” (a journey through blues, cumbia, banda and Cuban son) released in 2017. Chicago’s own Mariachi Herencia de Mexico are also on the bill.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Nov. 9

WHERE: Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress

COST: Tickets, $40-$103

INFO: auditoriumtheatre.org

CELEBRITY CHEF BALL

WHAT: The 30th annual fundraiser for Meals on Wheels brings together some of Chicago’s best chefs and fare for two parties. The first party: The VIP Chef’s Table starts at 6 p.m. and features seated patrons served by three chefs and a mixologist, a six-course dinner, pastry specialties and live auction, as well as entry to the Chef’s Tasting Party. The second party: The Chef’s Tasting Party boast a “dine-around” featuring more than 40 chef and cocktail stations, raffle, silent auction and dancing beginning at 8:30 p.m. Proceeds from the entire event benefit Meals on Wheels Chicago’s mission to promote independence for Chicago seniors and individuals with disabilities through meal delivery.

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Nov. 9

WHERE: Morgan Manufacturing, 401 W. Morgan

COST: Tickets — Chef’s Tasting Party start at $200 per person (entry at 8:30 p.m.); VIP Chef’s Table tickets start at $400 per person (entry at 6 p.m.)

INFO: mealsonwheelschicago.org

DELTA RAE

WHAT: The North Carolina country music group’s music is known for its strong harmonies and impassioned storytelling, while their primal live shows bring down the house. The band features siblings Brittany Holljes (vocals), Eric Holljes (vocals, piano, guitar) and Ian Holljes (vocals, guitar) alongside Liz Hopkins (vocals, tambourine), Mike McKee (drums) and Grant Emerson (bass, guitar, cello). Billboard named them among its list of “artists to watch.”

WHEN: 8 p.m. Nov. 10

WHERE: Joe’s On Weed Street, 940 W. Weed

COST: $20-$22 (21+over)

TICKETS: ticketweb.com

TASH SULTANA

WHAT: The Australian guitar phenom/singer/beatboxer arrives in the U.S. hot on the heels of her European tour with a gig in Chicago at the Aragon. She most recently played Chicago at Lollapalooza earlier this year.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Nov. 8

WHERE: Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence

COST: $45 and up

INFO: ticketmaster.com

