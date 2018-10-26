HazMat call secured after worker falls at Old Main Post Office

The Old Chicago Main Post Office building seen from the Van Buren Street bridge. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

A report of hazardous materials has been secured after a worker was injured in a fall Friday afternoon at the Old Chicago Main Post Office in the Loop.

The Chicago Fire Department got the HazMat call about 1 p.m. for the building, located at 433 W. Van Buren, according to department spokesman Larry Merritt.

A worker fell about 10 feet inside the building, and while other workers were tending to him they discovered an “unknown material,” Merritt said. The worker was taken to Stroger Hospital, although his condition was not immediately known.

The HazMat response to the building has since been secured and no one else was hurt, Merritt said.

Further details were not immediately available.