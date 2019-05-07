HazMat response reported at Trump Tower

Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Authorities were called about a hazardous materials situation Tuesday at Trump Tower.

Authorities were called about 10 a.m. after a “suspicious letter” was received at Trump International Hotel and Tower, 401 N. Wabash Ave., according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Police and fire officials are responding to the building for the HazMat situation, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.