HazMat situation involving propane tank reported near Thompson Center

Chicago police officers investigate a hazardous materials call at a parking garage near Clark and Lake streets, Tuesday morning, Jan. 22, 2019. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Several blocks of Clark Street were closed in the Loop Tuesday morning as authorities responded to a hazardous materials situation at a parking garage near the Thompson Center.

Clark Street was closed from Lake to Randolph streets about 11:40 a.m. because of a HazMat response “involving a propane tank” at a parking garage at 181 N. Clark, according to Fire Media Affairs spokesman Larry Merritt. The garage is across the street from the Thompson Center.

It was not immediately clear whether the tank was leaking, Merritt said.

Chicago police said the department’s Bomb and Arson Unit was dispatched as part of the response.

CTA buses were being rerouted in the area, according to the transit agency. Trains temporarily bypassed the Clark/Lake station, but service resumed shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.