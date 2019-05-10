HazMat situation reported after flammable liquid spills at O’Hare

Emergency crews were called after a flammable liquid spilled Friday at O’Hare International Airport.

A drum containing the liquid was punctured about 11:16 a.m. outside a building at the airport, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Firefighters are responding to the hazardous materials situation and working to clean up the spill, Merritt said. No injuries were reported.