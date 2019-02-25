HazMat situation reported at Dirksen Federal Building

Chicago Fire Department crews respond to a HazMat situation Feb. 25 at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St. | Jon Seidel/Sun-Times

Emergency crews are responding to a hazardous materials situation Monday morning at the Dirksen Federal Building.

A detection alarm went off about 7:50 a.m. at the building, 219 S. Dearborn St., according to Chicago police.

No one was being allowed into the Dirksen building. Police tape was stretched across Jackson Boulevard at Dearborn Street.

Jackson appeared to be closed between Clark and State streets.

Many fire trucks were on the scene and more were coming.

Contributing: Jon Seidel