HBO’s upcoming horror ‘Lovecraft Country’ sets up 1950s storefronts in Pilsen

A part of the set of Jordan Peele's new HBO series "Lovecraft Country" in the Pilsen neighborhood on July 23, 2018. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

Over the weekend, a six-pack of Schlitz or PBR appeared to have gone down to 89 cents at a liquor store on Pilsen’s 18th Street. Down the street, a grocery offered a pound of boiled ham for 69 cents — for 39 cents, a pound of ground beef.

A hat store, a pharmacy and a beauty supply shop were some of the other storefronts playing along on 18th and Laflin.

The vintage cars and actors in throwback costumes gave it away — it was a scene straight out of an upcoming 1950s show from Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Misha Green.

Based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff, the “social thriller/horror/scifi” show coming to HBO is described as a series that “reclaims genre storytelling from the African-American perspective” — another step in the horror genre for Peele, the former Chicago improv actor who wrote and directed the Oscar-winning film “Get Out.” Peele is executive producing the high-profile show, written by Green.

The thriller will tell the story of Atticus Black’s journey across 1950s Jim Crow America with his childhood friend Letitia and his Uncle George to find his missing father.

The show has been on the North Side too.

HBO redressed Clark Street to look like the 1950s for their adaptation of Matt Ruff's LOVECRAFT COUNTRY. pic.twitter.com/2CY3rupqqG — Adam Morgan (@adamm0rgan) July 20, 2018