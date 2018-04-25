Health and hospitals system officials respond to inspector general report

Dr. John Jay Shannon, CEO of Cook County Health & Hospitals System, said the system's mission is to provide care to all after an inspector general report found that not following guidelines led to over $66 million in insurance denials. | Sun-Times file photo

The Cook County Health and Hospitals System is standing by its mission to provide care for all after a March report by County Independent Inspector General Patrick Blanchard found that not following guidelines set by insurers resulted in the hospitals system being denied over $66 million in 2017.

Stipulations by private insurers, as well as government programs, like Medicaid and Medicare, dictate whether or not the insurers pay up after people receive care.

Other issues with the system were also laid out in the report. Over $336 million was written off last year for those who used the county’s financial assistance program, CareLink, in 2017. There also were errors in patient scheduling, and a failure by the hospitals system to get prior authorization or certification from insurers.

At Wednesday’s meeting of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, Chief Executive Officer Jay Shannon said the health and hospitals system wasn’t “privy to the methodology” used or the details on how the conclusions were reached, but they remain committed to providing care for everyone.

“We are well aware of the challenges the organization would have to transform to,” Shannon said. “This was anticipated both in our strategic plan … and it was animated by increases in hiring that we brought into those different services related to the revenue cycles.”

Commissioner Sean Morrison, R-Palos Park, thought the response from officials to the inspector general’s report was not sufficient. He said he would continue to ask questions about the systems debts and accounts receivable.

“This is a management issue, a very trainable one,” Morrison said. “There’s a lot of fiduciary clean up needed. Billing a hospital system isn’t new.”

Commissioner Bridget Gainer, D-Chicago, said that even the best-run hospitals have billing issues, and even though the hospitals system could be better organized, people, regardless of their insurance status, need care.

“We’re going to provide care … that’s our job,” Gainer said. “We need to have a base of stable patients, but we’re always going to have debt and insurance denials.”

Blanchard said, “The issues in this report are significant and the discussion didn’t address the substantive issues in the report.”

“It’s a difficult issue to deal with and our goal is to highlight the significance of the financial situation and fix it.”