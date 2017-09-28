Heart attack a lesson, first responder basketball buddy a blessing

Retired Chicago Public Schools teacher Elston Harris had unexplained indigestion and mild shortness of breath for two months.

“I’d get some Tums, try to watch what I was eating. As an ex-athlete, you always try to find ways to fix it yourself,” said the 53-year-old Washington Heights man.

After all, he figured, he was fit and trim, and basketball almost a religion. A heart attack was furthest from his mind as he played a pickup game at Corliss High School on June 23.

“The last thing I remember is trying to get up and couldn’t. I woke up in the hospital, people saying, ‘He had a heart attack.’ I’m thinking, ‘Who? Who had a heart attack?’ ”

It was Harris. It came just as the game temporarily halted over the usual call debate. He had sauntered over to pick up the out-of-bounds ball, and as he walked back he fell to the hardwood floor with a thud.

The confluence of several factors — ultimately a basketball buddy’s CPR training — saved Harris’ life. He hopes to spread that message on Saturday with a very special basketball game geared toward encouraging the very large South Side amateur basketball circuit he’s played in for over 25 years, to learn CPR.

“We were in the middle of what was pretty much going to be the last game that day. We all rushed over when he collapsed,” said Binyamin Jones, 32, of West Pullman, a Chicago Police officer who knew Harris only from the circuit pickup games.

“You could tell he was having a hard time breathing. ‘Back up and give him space to breathe,’ or ‘Get him some water,’ was the sentiment of most of the guys,” Jones recounted. “Someone rolled him to his side. His breathing became more labored, heavy, deep and loud. That’s when I realized he was in more trouble than we’d assumed.”

Jones, who trained in CPR first at a previous job working with special needs children, then again at the police academy in 2010, dropped down, turned Harris over and began the chest compressions.

At one point Harris became alert. Jones stopped. Harris again lost consciousness. Jones then continued without ceasing — 10 full minutes until paramedics arrived to shock Harris with a defibrillator twice in the gym and twice more in the ambulance en route to Advocate Trinity Hospital. There, cardiologist Dr. Marlon Everett discovered a coronary artery was 100 percent blocked, performed heart stent surgery.

“He had sudden cardiac arrest, where your heart just stops. We were able to get the clogged artery open in 73 minutes,” the doctor said. “Those moments immediately after were the most critical. Every second your brain is not getting blood flow, you lose brain function, unless you’re fortunate enough to have someone near who is astute enough to recognize cardiac arrest, then provide life-saving CPR.”

Months later, Harris is doing well, said Everett, 46, of Beverly, who like Harris and Jones played basketball in college. He doesn’t play much anymore, but will on Saturday, at the games being held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Foster Park, 1440 W. 84th St.

He’ll first provide cardiac health education to the hordes of players typically congregating on weekends on the courts of Foster Park — home to long-running pickup leagues, and known to groom college-caliber players and attract celebrity ballers. Players will also receive CPR training from an Advocate Trinity instructor.

“Elston was just a lucky guy, because in retrospect, he had warning signs, but like so many people, ignored them. A doctor didn’t save his life, a bystander did,” Everett said.

Harris is quick to note Jones was obligated at a pickup game elsewhere, changed his mind at the last minute and came to Corliss. That he alone recognized the situation as others postulated Harris had fainted and that it wasn’t enough for him to know CPR, Jones had to have the stamina to manually pump his heart that long.

“You know what kind of shape you have to be in to do that? It couldn’t have been nobody in their 50s or someone who didn’t know what they were doing, because they would have given up,” a grateful Harris said. “A lot of things had to come together for me to live. I want brothers on the courts to know the importance of being CPR-ready.”

The South Side circuit is pretty tightly knit. Harris has received get well calls from many of its legends: Michael Jordan, Tim Hardaway, Bobby Simmons, Arnie Duncan.

Some of those legends may come by Saturday. Jones will be there too.

“I really don’t have the words to describe the feeling of knowing you actually saved a life. But I’ve always believed everything happens for a reason. I was there on June 23rd because I was meant to be,” the officer said.