DCFS investigating abuse allegations at Chicago shelter that housed migrant kids

International flags hang on a bulletin board that asks, ÒWhere Are You From?Ó | Provided by Heartland Alliance

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating a Chicago shelter that housed children separated from their parents at the Mexican border.

The agency confirmed Wednesday evening that it is investigating Heartland Alliance for allegations of abuse and neglect, according to DCFS spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon.

On Tuesday, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin called for an investigation into allegations of abuse at the Chicago social-services facility Casa Guadalupe, run by the nonprofit Heartland Alliance, after reports of physical and emotional abuse surfaced Monday in a story in the Washington Post.

In the article, children said they were monitored by hidden cameras and prohibited from hugging siblings, and two boys claimed “they saw a troubled 5-year-old boy repeatedly injected with something that made him fall asleep at his desk,” the Post reported.

Heartland spokeswoman Mailee Garcia called the allegations “disturbing as they do not reflect our values or the quality of care we strive to provide.”

Garcia did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the state’s investigation Wednesday night.