Heat advisory issued for Chicago; heat indices up to 109 expected

A heat advisory for the Chicago area will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to range from the lower to mid-90s, with a heat index peaking at 109, the weather service said. High humidity is also expected.

The heat will remain on Tuesday, with a heat index up to 105, according to the weather service. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms this week, particularly on Tuesday, the weather service said.

The weather service advises residents to drink fluids, stay in cooled areas indoors and wear loose fitting clothing. Residents can call 311 to find the nearest cooling center or request well-being checks for the elderly.