‘Excessive’ heat wave to hit Chicago in time for Pride Fest weekend

An oppressive heat wave is set to hit the Chicago area Saturday, with heat indices up to 105 degrees expected to linger during the afternoon hours throughout the busy festival weekend.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s from Saturday through Monday, and humidity could make it feel like 100 to 105 degrees each afternoon, according to an excessive heat watch issued by the National Weather Service.

Even the sunset won’t bring much relief, as the heat indices were expected to remain in the 90s in the evenings and possibly into the overnight hours, the weather service said.

Several street festivals are taking place over the weekend, including Chicago Pride Fest in Boystown, Taste of Randolph and the Grant Park Music Festival.

The high temperatures and humidity could lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke, according to the weather service. The risk is higher for the elderly or people with preexisting health conditions.

With a heat wave likely this weekend, here is a review of symptoms of excessive heat exposure that often sneak up & appropriate responses. For the forecast & more heat-related safety (including for pets!), see: https://t.co/migBcA3nRG #HeatSafety #FathersDay #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/4ClXjCStIE — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 14, 2018

Chicago residents can call 311 for information about city cooling centers or to request a well-being check for friends or family who may be affected by the heat.

Monday afternoon will see a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening before temperatures drop again, according to the weather service. Tuesday was expected to be partly sunny with a high near 75.

Excessive Heat Watch for Cook Co Sat thru Mon. High heat indices & oppressive warmth at night will increase risk of heat related illness. pic.twitter.com/sP8CKUiaQ2 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 14, 2018