Man wounded in Far South Side drive-by shooting

A 28-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday in the Hegewisch area on the Far South Side.

He was driving about 2:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of East 127th Street when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in his lower back and took himself to Roseland Hospital, police said. He was unable to tell investigators more about the shooter’s vehicle.