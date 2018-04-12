Heinz asks America if it wants mayochup, a mix of mayonnaise and ketchup

Have you always wanted mayonnaise and ketchup in one bottle?

The Kraft Heinz Company is letting America decide if it wants mayochup on store shelves. The company announced Wednesday that if 500,000 people vote “yes” on their Twitter poll, mayochup will happen.

“Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans,” Heinz Ketchup tweeted.

Some commented on the poll saying mayo and ketchup can be mixed at home, saving shoppers money and fridge space.

“We absolutely encourage DIY,” replied Heinz. “Sometimes you just want more ketchup than mayonnaise.”’

Others said the new condiment would save them precious time spent mixing ketchup and mayonnaise together themselves.

Some said this sauce was nothing new, and that it’s called “fry sauce,” not mayochup.

One person claimed the combination is called “pink sauce.”

The name is being debated so much that Heinz said they will put the final name up for vote before the product launches.

Whatever you like to call it, if you want mayochup in your life, make sure you vote “yes” on the Heinz Ketchup Twitter poll before April 15.