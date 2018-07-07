4 injured, 1 critically, in helicopter crash on South Side

Four people were injured, one critically, in a helicopter crash Saturday night on the South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The helicopter, an air ambulance, crashed about 9:30 p.m. in a grassy area off the Bishop Ford Expressway just north of West 99th Street, according to the fire department and Chicago and Illinois State Police.

Four people were in the helicopter at the time of the crash and have all been taken to area hospitals. One person is in critical condition and the conditions of the other three people had been stabilized, officials said. Their ages and injuries were not immediately known.

Northbound lanes on I-57 and southbound lanes on I-94 were closed as police were investigating, state police said.