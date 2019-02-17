4 officers hurt in Aurora shooting released to families

Law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting at the Henry Pratt Co. on Friday. AP Photo/Matt Marton

Four of the five police officers wounded Friday at an Aurora workplace shooting have been released from hospitals.

“We are grateful to report that all but one of our officers have been released to their families where they can begin the healing process,” the Aurora police department said on Facebook.

One officer remains hospitalized in good condition, police said. He is being treated for gunshot wounds to his legs.

“We are hopeful for his release soon,” the department wrote.

The five officers were shot and wounded Friday afternoon when they responded to an active shooter at the Henry Pratt Company at 641 Archer Ave., police said. The officers were immediately fired upon as they entered they 29,000-square-foot warehouse.

Police said a disgruntled worker at the business began shooting with a .40-caliber handgun he had brought with him, killing five co-workers.