Here’s every free movie playing in Chicago parks this summer
It’s almost summer in Chicago, which means free movies at our local parks at sunset.
The Chicago Park District released its lineup Wednesday, and it includes outdoor screenings of blockbusters like “Black Panther” and “Crazy Rich Asians” as well as multilingual films featured in the Latino Film Festival.
The series kicks off June 10. Here are all the movies screening this summer:
JUNE
June 7 – “Some Like It Hot” – Berger Park Cultural Center
June 10 – “The 39 Steps” – Belmont Harbor
June 11 – “Goosebumps 2” – Donovan Playground Park
June 11 – “Crazy Rich Asians” – Ward (A. Montgomery) Park
June 12 – “Moana” – Brands Park
June 12 – “Black Panther” – Union Park
June 13 – “Adventures in Babysitting” – Bartelme (Mary) Park
June 13 – “Stardust” – Wicker Park
June 14 – “Great Outdoors” – Eugene Field Park
June 14 – “Creed II” – Lindblom Park
June 14 – “Ghostbusters” (1984) – Pottawattomie Park
June 14 – “Night School” – Shedd Park
June 15 – “Freedom Song” – DuSable Museum of African American History
June 15 – “The Sandlot 2” – Oz Park
June 15 – “Night School” – Tuley Park
June 15 – “Aquaman” – Winnemac Park
June 17 – “Chicago” – Grant Park: Logan Monument
June 18 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Kedvale Park
June 18 – “The Rugrats Movie (1998) – Roberts Square Playlot Park
June 19 – “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar” – Chicago History Museum
June 19 – “Alice in Wonderland” – Green Briar Park
June 19 – “Back to the Future Part II” – Museum of Science and Industry
June 20 – “Smallfoot” – Archer Park
June 20 – “Aquaman” – Edgebrook Park
June 20 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Maggie Daley Park
June 20 – “Avengers: Infinity War” – McKiernan Playground Park
June 20 – “The LEGO Movie 2” – Wilson (John P.) Park
June 21 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Gladstone Park
June 21 – “The Sandlot” – Independence Park
June 21 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Mandrake Park
June 21 – French Cancan – Osterman Beach
June 22 – “Guardians of the Galaxy” – Pulaski Park
June 22 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Sauganash Park
June 22 – “Black Panther” – West Chatham Park
June 23 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Brooks Park
June 23 – “Guardians of the Galaxy” – Jonquil Playlot Park
June 24 – “The LEGO Movie 2” – Cotton Tail Park
June 24 – “Cabaret” – Harold Washington Playlot Park
June 25 – “Wayne’s World” – Bartelme (Mary) Park
June 25 – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” – Hamilton Park
June 25 – “Black Panther” – Ward (A. Montgomery) Park
June 26 – “The Incredibles 2” – Blackhawk Park
June 26 – “Wonder” – Horner Park
June 26 – “The House with a Clock in its Walls” – La Villita Park
June 26 – “Galaxy Quest” – Lincoln Park Cultural Center
June 27 – “Black Panther” – Austin Town Hall
June 27 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Gross Park
June 27 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Vittum Park
June 27 – “Romeo + Juliet” – Wicker Park
June 28 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Carver Park
June 28 – “That Thing You Do!” – Osterman Beach
June 28 – “Bumble Bee” – Owens Park
June 28 – “Dirty Dancing” – Portage Park
June 28 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Wentworth Park
June 29 – “Breathless / A Bout De Souffle” – Belmont Harbor
June 29 – “Smallfoot” – Grand Crossing Park
June 29 – “Aquamanv – Rowan Park
June 30 – “The Incredibles 2” – Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens
June 30 – “The LEGO Movie 2” – Holstein Park
JULY
July 1 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Calumet Park
July 1 – “Grease” – Oakwood Beach
July 2 – “Leap!” – Harold Washington Playlot Park
July 2 – “Bumble Bee” – Kells Playground Park
July 2 – “Jaws” – Ridge Park
July 5 – “Aquaman” – Augusta Park
July 5 – “Yankee Doodle Dandy” – Indian Boundary Park and Cultural Center
July 5 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Kelly Park
July 6 – “Coco” – O’Hallaren Park
July 6 – “Cleo from 5 to 7” / “Cleo de 5 a 7” – Walsh Playground Park
July 8 – “The Wizard of Oz” – Calumet Park
July 8 – “Bee Movie” – Chippewa Park
July 8 – “Peter Rabbit” – Daniel Webster Park
July 9 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Kells Playground Park
July 9 – “La Bolduc” – Trebes Park
July 9 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Ward (A. Montgomery) Park
July 10 – “Bumble Bee” – Kelvyn Park
July 10 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – La Follette Park
July 10 – “The Gazelle’s Dance” / “El Baile de la Gacela” – Loyola Park
July 11 – “Black Panther” – Dunbar Park
July 11 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Normandy Playground Park
July 11 – “Les Miserables” (1998) – Wicker Park
July 12 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Adams Playground Park
July 12 – “The Sandlot” – Gill Park
July 12 – “Night School” – Meyering Playground Park
July 12 – “Creed II” – Moore Park
July 13 – “Napoleon Dynamite” – Buttercup Playlot Park
July 13 – “Dunkirk” – Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens
July 13 – “Ghostbusters” (1984) – Oz Park
July 13 – “Big Hero 6” – Skinner Park
July 14 – “Spider-Man: Homecoming” – Jonquil Playlot Park
July 15 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Chippewa Park
July 15 – “Isle of Dogs” – Harold Washington Playlot Park
July 15 – “Singin’ in the Rain” – Osterman Beach
July 16 – “Cars” (2006) – Beverly Park
July 16 – “The 400 Blows” – Ward (A. Montgomery) Park
July 16 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – West Lawn Park
July 17 – “Creed II” – Brainerd Park
July 17 – “Not Quite Adults” / “Tampoco Tan Grandes” – Harrison Park
July 17 – “Goonies” – Kilbourn Park
July 18 – “Space Jam” – Bartelme (Mary) Park
July 18 – “The Incredibles 2” – Commercial Club Playground
July 18 – “Black Panther” – Hoard Playground Park
July 19 – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986) – Douglas Park Cultural and Community Center
July 19 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Independence Park
July 19 – “Ant-Man and the Wasp” – Paschen Park
July 19 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Piotrowski Park
July 20 – “Black Panther” – Bradley Park
July 20 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – DuSable Museum of African American History
July 20 – “E. T. the Extra-Terrestrial” – Horner Park
July 21 – “The Grinch” – Jonquil Playlot Park
July 22 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Haas Park
July 22 – “Dreamgirls” – Harold Washington Playlot Park
July 23 – “The Sting” – Churchill Field Playlot Park
July 23 – “Black Panther” – Kosciuszko Park
July 23 – “Smallfoot” – Mann Park
July 24 – “El Reality” – Kilbourn Park
July 24 – “Smallfoot” – La Villita Park
July 24 – “Aquaman” – White (Willye B.) Park
July 25 – “Aquaman” – Columbus Park
July 25 – “Hotel Transylvania 3” – Marquette Park
July 25 – “The Rainmaker” – Wicker Park
July 26 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Clarendon Park Community Center
July 26 – “Black Panther” – Oakdale Park
July 26 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Portage Park
July 26 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Rutherford Sayre Park
July 27 – “Come Drink With Me” – Buttercup Playlot Park
July 27 – “Creed II” – Ellis (Samuel) Park
July 27 – “Coco” – Mamie Till-Mobley Park
July 27 – “Captain Marvel” – Park No. 564 – Big Marsh
July 29 – “Muppets Take Manhattan” – Oakwood Beach
July 30 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Fuller Park
July 30 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Gage Park
July 30 – “The Incredibles 2” – Humboldt Park
July 31 – “My Favorite Wife” – Chicago History Museum
July 31 – “Tesoros” – Piotrowski Park
July 31 – “The Incredibles 2” – Union Park
AUGUST
August 1 – “Bumble Bee” – Archer Park
August 1 – “Jane Eyre” (2011) – Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens
August 1 – “Black Panther” – Harrison Park
August 1 – “The Incredibles 2” – Scottsdale Playground Park
August 2 – “Crazy Rich Asians” – Clark (Richard) Playlot Park
August 2 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Cornell Square Park
August 2 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Maplewood Playlot Park
August 3 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Ogden Park
August 3 – “Monsters University” – Rowan Park
August 3 – “The LEGO Movie 2” – Sauganash Park
August 5 – “Hairspray” – Calumet Park
August 5 – “Trolls” – Julia de Burgos Park
August 5 – “A Wrinkle in Time” – South Shore Cultural Center
August 6 – “Coco” – Lawler Park
August 6 – “Coco” – McGuane Park
August 6 – “Green Book” – Ward (A. Montgomery) Park
August 6 – “Coco” – West Lawn Park
August 7 – “Smallfoot” – Heritage Green
August 7 – “What I Feel for You” / “Lo Que Siento Por Ti” – Kelvyn Park
August 7 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Senn Playlot Park
August 8 – “Creed” (2015) – Bartelme (Mary) Park
August 8 – “A Wrinkle in Time” – Burnside Park
August 8 – “Avengers: Infinity War” – Washtenaw Park
August 9 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Bessemer Park
August 9 – “Trolls” – Chopin Park
August 9 – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” – Palmer Park
August 9 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Veteran’s Memorial Park
August 9 – “The Incredibles 2” – Vittum Park
August 10 – “Smallfoot” – Humboldt Park
August 10 – “Wonder Woman” – Museum of Science and Industry
August 10 – “Aquaman” – Pendleton (Hadiya) Park
August 11 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Jonquil Playlot Park
August 11 – “Mary Poppins Returns” – Unity Playlot Park
August 12 – “Meet Me In St. Louis” – Belmont Harbor
August 12 – “Hotel Transylvania 3” – River Park
August 12 – “Moana” – South Shore Cultural Center
August 13 – “Footloose” (1984) – Welles Park
August 14 – “Smallfoot” – Hamlin Park
August 14 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versev – Hayes Park
August 14 – “Turbo” – La Villita Park
August 14 – “Moana” – Sheridan Park
August 15 – “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies” – Davis Square Park
August 15 – “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” – Maggie Daley Park
August 15 – “Black Panther” – West Pullman Park
August 16 – “Rampage” – Ada Park
August 16 – “Aquaman” – Hermosa Park
August 16 – “Bohemian Rhapsody” – Independence Park
August 16 – “A Dog’s Way Home” – Portage Park
August 16 – “Avengers: Infinity War” – Tilton Park
August 17 – “Trinity Goodheart” – DuSable Museum of African American History
August 17 – “Avengers: Infinity War” – Eckhart Park
August 17 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Winnemac Park
August 18 – “Creed II” – Wallace Playground Park
August 19 – “Grease” – Grant Park: Logan Monument
August 19 – “Moulin Rouge” – Osterman Beach
August 19 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – South Shore Cultural Center
August 20 – “The Incredibles 2” – Bosley Playground Park
August 20 – “Sherlock Gnomes” – Jensen Park
August 20 – “The Incredibles 2” – Ward (A. Montgomery) Park
August 21 – “Singin’ in the Rain” – Chicago History Museum
August 21 – “Wonder” – Gill Park
August 22 – “Green Book” – Bartelme (Mary) Park
August 22 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Churchill Field Playlot Park
August 22 – “The Princess and the Frog” – Garfield Park
August 23 – “Creed II” – Fosco Park
August 23 – “The Incredibles 2” – Indian Road Park
August 23 – “The Star” – Shedd Park
August 24 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Buttercup Playlot Park
August 24 – “First Man” – Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens
August 24 – “Aquaman” – Euclid Park
August 24 – “The Wizard of Oz” – Oz Park
August 26 – “The Wiz” – South Shore Cultural Center
SEPTEMBER
September 7 – “After School Cartoons” – Buttercup Playlot Park
September 9 – “Robin Hood” – South Shore Cultural Center