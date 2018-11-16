Hermosa, Cragin armed robberies reported: police

Police were warning Northwest Side residents about a pair of robberies Sunday evening in the Hermosa and Cragin neighborhoods.

Three young men have approached people to rob them before fleeing in a white Nissan Altima sedan with the Illinois license plate number “Q580313,” according to a community alert from Chicago police. In one case, one of the men flashed a handgun.

The robberies happened at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 1900 block of North Tripp and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 2500 block of North Lamon, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.