Girl, 17, reported missing from Hermosa

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Denise Vara was last seen Saturday leaving her home home in the 4700 block of West Dickens Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was wearing a black jacket and navy blue pants, police said. She also wears glasses and a nose piercing.

Vara was described as 5-feet-4-inches tall and 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.