Man wounded in Hermosa shooting

A man was shot and wounded Thursday night in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 11:45 p.m., the 25-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 4100 block of West Fullerton Avenue when someone approached and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man walked into Community First Hospital with gunshot wounds in his hand and thigh, according to police. He was going to be transferred to Stroger Hospital. His condition had stabilized.