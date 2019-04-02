Fire engulfs warehouse on Northwest Side

Firefighters responded to a warehouse Tuesday afternoon in the 4100 block of West Wrightwood. | Chicago Fire Dept.

A warehouse was engulfed in flames Tuesday in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The fire, located in the 4100 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire by 5 p.m., and was upgraded again to a hazmat scene by 5:40 p.m., the Chicago Fire Dept. said.

No injuries had been reported as of 5:40 p.m., the department said. The warehouse is operated by Newly Weds Foods, a restaurant wholesaler.

Photos of the scene showed flames coming from the roof and spreading near the Metra Milwaukee District North tracks, where trains were halted near Healy for “fire adjacent to the tracks,” Metra said in a statement.

A fire department spokesperson did not immediately respond for comment.