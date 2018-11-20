Hero cop married less than a year before he was slain at Mercy Hospital

Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez was coming up on his first wedding anniversary when he was gunned down at Mercy Hospital on Monday.

Jimenez and Crystal Garcia, both 28, were married last December in a religious ceremony in Chicago, according to sources.

A relative said the two had been raising three children and added: “We’re all hurting because he left us.”

On Facebook, the officer’s wife wrote next to one photo of her and her husband: “I don’t know who I am . . . without you.”

Records indicate the couple was living in an apartment on the Far Northwest Side and also owns a home in Franklin Park.

Jimenez’s parents were from Puerto Rico.

Garcia is employed by the Illinois secretary of state’s office, at the Elston Avenue site. Officials said she’s a solid worker who is well liked by her colleagues.

Garcia’s boss, Secretary of State Jesse White, “called her this morning to convey his condolences,” a spokesman for the agency said.

